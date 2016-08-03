BRIEF-SPX Flow qtrly adjusted earnings per share of $0.46

BRIEF-BAT has "lot more certainty" on Reynolds cost savings
* CFO says he has a "lot, lot more certainty" on the $400 million cost savings in reynolds american takeover
Aug 3 SPX Flow Inc :
* Narrowed 2016 adjusted EPS guidance range to $1.85 to $2.05 per share
* Qtrly revenues declined 14.0% to $528.8 million, from $615.1 million in year-ago quarter
* Company also recorded $10.8 million of special charges related to its previously announced realignment program in Q2
* During Q3, plan to refinance all of $600 million senior notes due in 2017
* Q2 gaap loss per share $8.52 including items
* Now expect $60 million of savings to be achieved in 2016, up from our previous target of $40 million
* SPX Flow Inc sees 2016 loss per share $8.20 to $8.40
* Total cost of global realignment program now expected to be approximately $160 million
* Also recorded impairment charge of $173.6 million related to certain intangible assets within its power and energy reportable segment in quarter
* Reported adjusted earnings per share of $0.46 for quarter
* Increased target savings from realignment program to about $135 million
* At bottom line, we narrowed our full year 2016 eps guidance range to $1.85 to $2.05 per share
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.41, revenue view $537.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.84 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees reduced revenue and segment income in second half of 2016 due to lower than anticipated orders in first half
* Sees 2016 revenue $2,040 to $2,090 million
* SPX Flow Inc sees annualized savings of approximately $130 million fully realized by 2018 from global realignment program
* Recorded an impairment charge of $252.8 million to reduce goodwill of reporting unit to its implied fair value in quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* CFO says he has a "lot, lot more certainty" on the $400 million cost savings in reynolds american takeover
NEW YORK, Jan 17 Financial technology vendor Misys is launching software to enable banks to provide peer-to-peer lending to their customers as competition from young companies in the sector heats up.
SYDNEY, Jan 17 The deep-sea search for missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 ended on Tuesday without any trace being found of the plane that vanished in 2014 with 239 people on board, the three countries involved in the search said.