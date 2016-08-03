BRIEF-Delphi Automotive Q2 EPS $1.59 from continuing operations excluding items

BRIEF-BAT has "lot more certainty" on Reynolds cost savings
* CFO says he has a "lot, lot more certainty" on the $400 million cost savings in reynolds american takeover
Aug 3 Delphi Automotive Plc
* Q2 earnings per share $1.59 from continuing operations excluding items
* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.94 from continuing operations
* Quarterly net sales $4,206 million versus $3,858 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.55, revenue view $4.22 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q3 revenue $3,925 - $4,000 million
* Sees full year 2016 capital expenditures of $750 million to $800 million
* Sees 2016 revenue $16,250 to $16,450 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.49, revenue view $4.12 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2016 earnings per share view $6.04, revenue view $16.71 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenue rose 9 percent to $4.2 billion
* Sees Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.38 to $1.44
* Sees full year adjusted earnings per share $5.95 to $6.05 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Jan 17 Financial technology vendor Misys is launching software to enable banks to provide peer-to-peer lending to their customers as competition from young companies in the sector heats up.
SYDNEY, Jan 17 The deep-sea search for missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 ended on Tuesday without any trace being found of the plane that vanished in 2014 with 239 people on board, the three countries involved in the search said.