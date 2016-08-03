版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 3日 星期三

BRIEF-Delphi Automotive Q2 EPS $1.59 from continuing operations excluding items

Aug 3 Delphi Automotive Plc

* Q2 earnings per share $1.59 from continuing operations excluding items

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.94 from continuing operations

* Quarterly net sales $4,206 million versus $3,858 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.55, revenue view $4.22 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q3 revenue $3,925 - $4,000 million

* Sees full year 2016 capital expenditures of $750 million to $800 million

* Sees 2016 revenue $16,250 to $16,450 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.49, revenue view $4.12 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2016 earnings per share view $6.04, revenue view $16.71 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue rose 9 percent to $4.2 billion

* Sees Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.38 to $1.44

* Sees full year adjusted earnings per share $5.95 to $6.05 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

