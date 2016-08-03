版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 3日 星期三 18:54 BJT

BRIEF-Quest Diagnostics, AncestryDNA collaborate on consumer DNA testing

Aug 3 Quest Diagnostics Inc

* Co and ancestrydna collaborate to expand consumer dna testing; additional terms of deal were not disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐