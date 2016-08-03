BRIEF-Taylor Morrison Q2 earnings per share $0.37

BRIEF-BAT has "lot more certainty" on Reynolds cost savings
* CFO says he has a "lot, lot more certainty" on the $400 million cost savings in reynolds american takeover
Aug 3 Taylor Morrison Home Corp
* Q2 earnings per share $0.37
* Q2 revenue $854 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.33, revenue view $793.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Backlog of homes under contract at end of quarter was 3,642 units, with a sales value of $1.8 billion
* Sees Q3 2016 home closings-expected to be between 1,700 and 1,800
* Homebuilding inventories were $3.2 billion at quarter-end with 4,607 homes in inventory, versus 4,206 homes at end of prior year quarter
* Quarterly home closings revenue was $830 million, a 22 percent increase from prior year quarter
* Quarterly net sales orders increased 8 percent from prior year quarter to 2,025
* Sees full Year 2016 home closings year-over-year growth expected to be between 10 percent and 15 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
