版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 3日 星期三 19:47 BJT

BRIEF-Apache says changed method of accounting for oil and gas exploration during Q2

Aug 3 Apache Corp

* During Q2, changed method of accounting for oil and gas exploration and development activities from full-cost to successful-efforts method

* Second-Quarter 2016 results, which will be released August 4, 2016, will reflect change Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐