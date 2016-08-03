版本:
BRIEF-Range Resources commences consent solicitations for Memorial Resource's senior notes

Aug 3 Range Resources Corp

* Commences offers and consent solicitations for Memorial Resource Development Corp.'s senior notes and Range's senior subordinated notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

