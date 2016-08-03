BRIEF-Criteo SA Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.33

BRIEF-BAT has "lot more certainty" on Reynolds cost savings
* CFO says he has a "lot, lot more certainty" on the $400 million cost savings in reynolds american takeover
Aug 3 Criteo SA
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.33
* Q2 earnings per share $0.19
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.28, revenue view $161.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Quarterly revenue increased 36 percent (or 35 percent at constant currency) to $407 million
* Quarterly revenue ex-tac, grew 36 percent (or 35 percent at constant currency) to $166 million
* Sees Q3 2016 revenue ex-tac $170 million to $174 million
* Expect 2016 revenue ex-tac growth to be between 30 percent and 34 percent at constant currency
* Expect 2016 adjusted EBITDA margin as a percentage of revenue to increase between 60 basis points and 100 basis points
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.41, revenue view $175.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Expect Q3 adjusted EBITDA to be between $42 million and $46 million
* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.79, revenue view $707.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Jan 17 Financial technology vendor Misys is launching software to enable banks to provide peer-to-peer lending to their customers as competition from young companies in the sector heats up.
SYDNEY, Jan 17 The deep-sea search for missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 ended on Tuesday without any trace being found of the plane that vanished in 2014 with 239 people on board, the three countries involved in the search said.