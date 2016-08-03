BRIEF-Criteo SA Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.33

Aug 3 Criteo SA

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.33

* Q2 earnings per share $0.19

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.28, revenue view $161.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Quarterly revenue increased 36 percent (or 35 percent at constant currency) to $407 million

* Quarterly revenue ex-tac, grew 36 percent (or 35 percent at constant currency) to $166 million

* Sees Q3 2016 revenue ex-tac $170 million to $174 million

* Expect 2016 revenue ex-tac growth to be between 30 percent and 34 percent at constant currency

* Expect 2016 adjusted EBITDA margin as a percentage of revenue to increase between 60 basis points and 100 basis points

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.41, revenue view $175.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Expect Q3 adjusted EBITDA to be between $42 million and $46 million

* Expect Q3 adjusted EBITDA to be between $42 million and $46 million

* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.79, revenue view $707.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S