中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 3日

BRIEF-Ceva Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.21

Aug 3 Ceva Inc :

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.13

* Q2 revenue rose 28 percent to $17.1 million

* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.21

* Ceva, Inc. Announces second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.18, revenue view $17.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

