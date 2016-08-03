版本:
BRIEF-Attunity reports Q2 GAAP loss per share of $0.17

Aug 3 Attunity Ltd

* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.01

* Q2 gaap loss per share $0.17

* Q2 revenue rose 16 percent to $14.2 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.00, revenue view $13.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

