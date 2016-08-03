版本:
BRIEF-Anaconda Mining announces initiation of a 17,000-metre drill program

Aug 3 Anaconda Mining Inc :

* Anaconda Mining announces initiation of a 17,000-metre drill program

* Plans to spend approximately $2 million on 2016 drill campaign Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

