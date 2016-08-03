版本:
BRIEF-Kate Spade Q2 adjusted EPS $0.11 from continuing operations

Aug 3 Kate Spade & Co :

* Q2 earnings per share $0.19 from continuing operations

* Q2 sales rose 13.7 percent to $320 million

* Q2 2016 direct-to-consumer comparable sales growth was 4%, or 1% excluding ecommerce

* Sees FY net sales $1.370 billion - $1.400 billion

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.78, revenue view $1.41 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees DTC comparable sales growth for FY 2016 high single-digit to low double-digit growth

* Updates full year 2016 guidance

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.11 from continuing operations

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.14, revenue view $318.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY diluted earnings per share $0.63 - $0.70

* Sees FY 2016 capital expenditures $65 million - $70mln Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

