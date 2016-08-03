版本:
BRIEF-Time Warner sets regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.4025 per share

Aug 3 Time Warner Inc

* Sets regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.4025per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

