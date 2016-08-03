BRIEF-Scotts Miracle-Gro quarterly earnings per share $3.44

Aug 3 Scotts Miracle-Gro Co

* quarterly earnings per share $3.44

* quarterly earnings per share from continuing operations $2.06

* Q3 earnings per share view $2.12, revenue view $1.05 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* full-year EPS guidance range re-affirmed

* quarterly dividend increases 6 percent to $0.50 per share

* quarterly net sales $994.1 million versus $1,111 million

* company now expects full-year sales growth of roughly 2 percent, most of which will be driven by acquisitions

* signed a definitive agreement to acquire Botanicare; terms of transaction are not being disclosed

* once transaction closes, company anticipates that Hawthorne will become its own reporting segment

* sees 2016 pro forma adjusted earnings will likely be on bottom of current guidance range of $3.75 to $3.95 per share

* sees 2016 pro forma adjusted earnings will likely be on bottom of current guidance range of $3.75 to $3.95 per share

* FY2016 earnings per share view $3.85, revenue view $2.87 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S