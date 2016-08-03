版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 3日 星期三 19:13 BJT

BRIEF-OneBeacon Insurance Group Q2 earnings per share $0.26

Aug 3 OneBeacon Insurance Group Ltd :

* Q2 total revenue $309.0 million versus $314.2 million last year

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share $0.26

* Q2 operating earnings per share $0.09 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐