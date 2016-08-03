版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 3日 星期三 19:55 BJT

BRIEF-Baidu announces DuSee, new augmented reality platform for smartphones

Aug 3 Baidu Inc

* Announced DuSee, a new augmented reality platform developed for smartphones; DuSee will be integrated into Baidu's platform apps Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

