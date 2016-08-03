版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 3日 星期三 19:47 BJT

BRIEF-Qualcomm powers next generation Samsung Galaxy Note7

Aug 3 Qualcomm Inc :

* Qualcomm Technologies Inc is "powering" Samsung's smartphone, Samsung Galaxy Note7 for select regions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

