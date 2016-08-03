BRIEF-Mastercard says 80 pct of U.S. consumer credit cards have chips

Aug 3 Mastercard Inc

* 80 percent of its U.S. consumer credit cards have chips, an 88 percent increase in chip card adoption since October 2015 liability shift

* Sees 1.7 million chip-active merchant locations on its network, representing nearly 30 percent of U.S. Merchant population

* In terms of U.S. Dollars, counterfeit card fraud is down over 60 percent at mastercard's top 5 EMV-enabled merchants.