BRIEF-Irving oil says reached agreement with Phillips 66 to acquire Whitegate refinery

Aug 3 Irving Oil

* Transaction is expected to close by end of q3 once all conditions of sale have been met

* Reached an agreement with Phillips 66 to acquire its whitegate refinery located near cork, ireland

* Upon closing, will assume full ownership of refinery, continue full operation of facility, including maintaining its existing workforce