2016年 8月 3日

BRIEF-Amicus plans to submit Japanese new drug application for Migalastat

Aug 3 Amicus Therapeutics Inc :

* Plans to submit a Japanese new drug application (J-NDA) to request marketing authorization for Migalastat in first half of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

