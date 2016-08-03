版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 3日 星期三 19:54 BJT

BRIEF-Main Street Capital announces monthly divident increase

Aug 3 Main Street Capital Corp

* Regular monthly dividends of $0.185 per share for october, november, december 2016 represent a 3% increase compared to q4 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐