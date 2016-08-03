BRIEF-DineEquity reports Q2 adjusted EPS of $1.59

BRIEF-BAT has "lot more certainty" on Reynolds cost savings
* CFO says he has a "lot, lot more certainty" on the $400 million cost savings in reynolds american takeover
Aug 3 Dineequity Inc :
* Dineequity Inc Reports second quarter fiscal 2016 results
* Qtrly domestic system-wide comparable same-restaurant sales increased 0.2% at ihop and declined 4.2% at Applebee's
* Revised ihop's comparable same-restaurant sales performance to range between positive 0.5% and positive 2.0% for 2016
* For FY 2016 co reiterated expectations for capital expenditures to be roughly $8 million
* Qtrly gaap EPS of $1.45
* Qtrly adjusted EPS (non-gaap) of $1.59
* Revised Applebee's comparable same-restaurant sales performance to range between negative 3.0% and negative 4.5% for fiscal 2016
* Dineequity inc says revised expectations for franchise segment profit to be between $342 million and $352 million for 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
NEW YORK, Jan 17 Financial technology vendor Misys is launching software to enable banks to provide peer-to-peer lending to their customers as competition from young companies in the sector heats up.
SYDNEY, Jan 17 The deep-sea search for missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 ended on Tuesday without any trace being found of the plane that vanished in 2014 with 239 people on board, the three countries involved in the search said.