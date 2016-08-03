版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 3日 星期三 18:50 BJT

BRIEF-SPX Flow commences cash tender offer for all of its 6.875 pct senior notes due 2017

Aug 3 Spx Flow Inc

* Spx flow, inc. Commences cash tender offer for any and all of its 6.875% senior notes due 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

