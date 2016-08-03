版本:
BRIEF-Eurasian Minerals sells Sisorta gold property in Turkey

Aug 3 Eurasian Minerals Inc

* Eurasian Minerals sells Sisorta gold property in Turkey Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

