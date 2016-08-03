版本:
BRIEF-Endeavour Silver reports Q2 earnings per share $0.01

Aug 3 Endeavour Silver Corp

* Qtrly realized silver price increased 1% to $16.54 per ounce (oz) sold

* Qtrly gold production increased 17% to 15,649 oz

* Raised 2016 production guidance to 9.0 million to 9.8 million oz silver equivalent

* For Q2 ended June 30, 2016, company generated revenue totaling $44.5 million

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.01

* Qtrly silver production decreased 14% to 1,551,851 oz

* Increased capital budget to $17.4 million and exploration budget to $10.1 million to accelerate growth projects for 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

