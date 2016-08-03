版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 3日 星期三 19:18 BJT

BRIEF-Spire Q3 diluted earnings per share $0.24

Aug 3 Spire Inc :

* Q3 diluted earnings per share $0.24

* Q3 total operating revenues $249.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

