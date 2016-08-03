版本:
BRIEF-Automatic Data Processing says board amended by-laws to add proxy access procedures for qualifying stockholders

Aug 3 Automatic Data Processing

* On august 2, board amended and restated co's by-laws to add proxy access procedures for qualifying stockholders

* Stockholders may utilize proxy access beginning with the company's 2017 annual meeting of stockholders - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

