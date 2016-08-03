版本:
BRIEF-Noble Energy sees 2016 sales volumes of 415 MBoe/d

Aug 3 Noble Energy Inc:

* Sees 2016 sales volumes 415 MBoe/d

* Sees Q3 sales volumes 405-415 MBoe/d; sees Q4 sales volumes 400 - 410 MBoe/d Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2aPuFP4) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

