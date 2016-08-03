版本:
BRIEF-Dominion Resources Q2 operating earnings per share $0.71

Aug 3 Dominion Resources Inc :

* Q2 earnings per share $0.73

* Company is maintaining its previously issued 2016 operating earnings guidance of $3.60-$4.00 per share

* Dominion expects third-quarter 2016 operating earnings in range of $0.95-$1.10 per share

* Q2 operating earnings per share $0.71

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.71, revenue view $2.92 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2016 earnings per share view $3.79, revenue view $12.45 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly operating revenue $2.60 billion versus $ 2.75 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

