BRIEF-BAT has "lot more certainty" on Reynolds cost savings
* CFO says he has a "lot, lot more certainty" on the $400 million cost savings in reynolds american takeover
Aug 3 Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc :
* Sees Q3 media revenues, before barter, are expected to be approximately $649.2 million to $663.2 million
* Sees FY barter and trade revenue is expected to be approximately $126 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.52, revenue view $658.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly total revenues increased 20.3% to $666.5 million, versus $554.2 million in prior year period
* Qtrly diluted earnings per common share were $0.52
* Barter and trade revenue are expected to be approximately $29 million in Q3 of 2016
* Sees Q3 capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $30 million
* Sees FY capital expenditures are expected to be $95 million to $100 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
NEW YORK, Jan 17 Financial technology vendor Misys is launching software to enable banks to provide peer-to-peer lending to their customers as competition from young companies in the sector heats up.
SYDNEY, Jan 17 The deep-sea search for missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 ended on Tuesday without any trace being found of the plane that vanished in 2014 with 239 people on board, the three countries involved in the search said.