版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 3日 星期三 20:20 BJT

BRIEF-Orient Paper quarterly earnings per share $0.12

Aug 3 Orient Paper Inc

* Quarterly earnings per share $0.12

* "Macroeconomic environment and state of paper industry in China will continue to have significant impact on our financial performance"

* Quarterly revenue $38.0 million versus $41.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

