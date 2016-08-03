BRIEF-Thermon Group holdings qtrly backlog of $95.4 mln vs $76.4 mln at Q1 2016

Aug 3 Thermon Group Holdings Inc

* Maintaining its revenue guidance of flat to low single-digit growth in fiscal 2017

* Q1 2017 orders were $77.5 million versus $63.9 million in q1 2016

* Thermon group holdings inc qtrly backlog of $95.4 million compared to $76.4 million at q1 2016

* Thermon group holdings inc says expects second half of year to be stronger than first half based on timing of projects currently in backlog

* Thermon group holdings inc says anticipates that gross margin pressure experienced during q1 will continue in near term