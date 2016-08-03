版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 3日 星期三 20:28 BJT

BRIEF-PPG industries investing $20 mln to upgrade its fiber glass manufacturing facility

Aug 3 Ppg Industries Inc

* Investing $20 million to upgrade its fiber glass manufacturing facility in chester, south carolina Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐