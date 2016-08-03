版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 3日 星期三 20:30 BJT

BRIEF-Millennium HealthCare says released from bankruptcy court from a suit filed by creditors

Aug 3 Millennium Healthcare Inc

* It has settled $3.6 million of debt and has been formally released from bankruptcy court from a suit filed by creditors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

