版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 3日 星期三 20:49 BJT

BRIEF-Luminex receives FDA clearance

Aug 3 Luminex Corp :

* Luminex Corporation receives FDA clearance for new molecular test for identification and differentiation of influenza A/B and respiratory syncytial virus Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐