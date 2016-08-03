版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 3日 星期三 21:10 BJT

BRIEF-Owens Corning files for senior notes offering

Aug 3 Owens Corning :

* Files for senior notes offering; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

