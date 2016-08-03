版本:
2016年 8月 3日

BRIEF-Inventergy Innovations enters into a commercial agreement with Lopoco

Aug 3 Inventergy Global Inc

* As part of agreement, inventergy innovations will be exclusive representative in licensing of lopoco's technology

* Co's unit Inventergy Innovations LLC has secured commercial agreement with Lopoco Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

