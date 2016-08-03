BRIEF-Newfield to sell its Texas assets for nearly $390 mln

BRIEF-BAT has "lot more certainty" on Reynolds cost savings
* CFO says he has a "lot, lot more certainty" on the $400 million cost savings in reynolds american takeover
Aug 3 Newfield Exploration Co :
* Newfield signs agreements to sell its Texas assets for nearly $390 million
* Announced signing of two separate purchase and sale agreements to divest substantially all of its assets in Texas
* Transactions include Newfield's unconventional assets in eagle ford shale and conventional natural gas assets in south and west Texas
* Proceeds from sale of Texas assets will replenish cash balance, position for timely acceleration of "stack development"
* Second agreement for conventional natural gas assets in south Texas was signed with an undisclosed party
* Newfield signs agreements to sell its Texas assets for nearly $390 million
* Newfield expects to update its 2016 production guidance upon closing of two transactions
* Expects to update its 2016 production guidance upon closing of these two transactions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* CFO says he has a "lot, lot more certainty" on the $400 million cost savings in reynolds american takeover
NEW YORK, Jan 17 Financial technology vendor Misys is launching software to enable banks to provide peer-to-peer lending to their customers as competition from young companies in the sector heats up.
SYDNEY, Jan 17 The deep-sea search for missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 ended on Tuesday without any trace being found of the plane that vanished in 2014 with 239 people on board, the three countries involved in the search said.