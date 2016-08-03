版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 3日 星期三 20:21 BJT

BRIEF-Galmed Pharmaceuticals Q2 loss per share $0.39

Aug 3 Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd

* Q2 loss per share $0.39

* Expect that its cash balance will be sufficient to maintain its current operations through second half of 2017. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

