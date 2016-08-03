版本:
BRIEF-Ampio Pharmaceuticals updates regulatory status of Ampion

Aug 3 Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Has filed a meeting request with FDA to seek guidance on filing of co's biological license application for Ampion

* Anticipates meeting with FDA will take place in Q3 of this year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

