公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 3日 星期三 20:30 BJT

BRIEF-Gsk Consumer Healthcare says FDA approved Flonase Sensimist allergy relief as OTC treatment

Aug 3 Glaxosmithkline Plc

* FDA approved flonase sensimist allergy relief as otc treatment for symptoms associated with seasonal and perennial allergies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

