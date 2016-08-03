版本:
BRIEF-White Mountains Insurance quarterly loss per share $3.43

Aug 3 White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd

* Quarterly loss per share $3.43

* Reported June 30, 2016 book value per share of $781 and adjusted book value per share of $785 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

