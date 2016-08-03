BRIEF-AIG says it may be some time before requirements associated with Brexit are known - Conf Call

BRIEF-BAT has "lot more certainty" on Reynolds cost savings
* CFO says he has a "lot, lot more certainty" on the $400 million cost savings in reynolds american takeover
Aug 3 American International Group Inc
* Says in case of Brexit, we believe we're well positioned given branch structure
* Says it may be some time before the requirements associated with Brexit are known and any potential economic impact from Brexit materializes
* Says for our annuity businesses we expect the primary impact to be be a decline in volumes
* Says we will continue to be very thoughtful about the property business we do write
* Says expect that 2017 premiums overall will not significantly grow from the level we close out at the end of 2016 Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* CFO says he has a "lot, lot more certainty" on the $400 million cost savings in reynolds american takeover
NEW YORK, Jan 17 Financial technology vendor Misys is launching software to enable banks to provide peer-to-peer lending to their customers as competition from young companies in the sector heats up.
SYDNEY, Jan 17 The deep-sea search for missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 ended on Tuesday without any trace being found of the plane that vanished in 2014 with 239 people on board, the three countries involved in the search said.