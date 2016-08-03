版本:
BRIEF-Institutional Financial Markets adopts stockholder rights plan

Aug 3 Institutional Financial Markets Inc

* Adopts stockholder rights plan

* Terms of rights plan substantially same as prior stockholder rights plan, which was terminated in August 2015

* Sets trigger at 4.95 percent

* Declared dividend of one right for each share of common stock outstanding as of close of business on August 15, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

