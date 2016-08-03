版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 3日 星期三 20:47 BJT

BRIEF-Dish Network places offering of $2.5 bln in convertible notes

Aug 3 Dish Network Corp :

* Dish Network places offering of $2.5 billion in convertible notes

* Net proceeds of offering to be used for strategic transactions, which may include wireless and spectrum-related strategic transactions

* Dish Network Corp says notes will mature on August 15, 2026 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐