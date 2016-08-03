版本:
BRIEF-MFA Financial Q2 earnings per share $0.20

Aug 3 Mfa Financial Inc :

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share $0.20 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

