版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 3日 星期三 20:48 BJT

BRIEF-Standard Motor Products Q2 EPS $0.86 from continuing operations

Aug 3 Standard Motor Products Inc :

* Q2 earnings per share $0.86 from continuing operations

* Excluding $8.5 million from recent wire acquisition, comparable net sales increased 7.6% for quarter

* Qtrly net sales $289 million versus $269.4 million

* Q2 earnings per share $0.88 from continuing operations excluding items

* Q2 sales $289 million versus $269.4 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.73, revenue view $279.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐