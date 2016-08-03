版本:
BRIEF-Amyris enters partnership with Biogen

Aug 3 Amyris Inc :

* Collaboration will explore use of Amyris's microbe engineering technology

* Amyris enters partnership with Biogen to develop alternative cell lines supporting production of therapeutics Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

