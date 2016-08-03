版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 3日 星期三 20:50 BJT

BRIEF-CIT Provides $23 mln financing to Lighthouse eDiscovery

Aug 3 Cit Group Inc

* Says CIT Communications & Technology Finance provided a $23 million senior secured credit facility to Lighthouse eDiscovery

* Says financing will support a recapitalization of company and growth of Lighthouse's UK operations

* Says terms of transaction were not disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐