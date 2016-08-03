BRIEF-IBM's Weather Co to work with AirMap

Aug 3 IBM

* The Weather Company will be working with airmap to allow Airmap to deliver real-time hyperlocal weather data directly to drone operators

* Drone operators will be able to access weather data from the weather co via Airmap's app for iOS,Apple Watch,Airmap's Apis for developers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)