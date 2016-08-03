版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 3日 星期三

BRIEF-Goldgroup Mining sells rights to contingent consideration

Aug 3 Goldgroup Mining Inc

* Sells rights to contingent consideration

* Consideration for right is U.S.$2.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

